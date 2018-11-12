Dragonflyers duo fly the Bognor flag at English trampoline championships

Dragonflyers Trampoline Club were among 69 clubs in the UK to have performers at the English Championships.

The championships were held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield, and the Bognor-based club produced some outstanding results.

Sofija Kalnicenko challenged Britain’s top 15 elite 13 and 14-year-olds with an incredible accomplishment.

Kalnicenko finished ninth with her 9.4 difficulty routine, and was 0.025 off the medal jump-off. This was her first time at the English championships.

Kalnicenko has had a sensational season so far taking silver at the performance pathway and qualifying for the league one national finals in November.

Team-mate Izzy Hauxwell put on an amazing performance in the 15-16 age group, one level below elite, reaching the day’s medal jump-offs and finishing a tremendous sixth position with her 7.6 difficulty routine. Hauxwell has also qualified for the league one national finals.

The Flyers are extremely proud of both girls, who will join team-mates Libby Morton, Manon Bailey and Rosie Budge at the DWH international in November.

