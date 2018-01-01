Bognor Regis Observer

RUMOUR MILL: Manchester City could pay Athletic Bilbao
Aymeric Laporte’s £60m release clause | Frank Lampard in talks to become new Oxford United manager | Spurs target Lucas Moura ‘unhappy’ at PSG | Alex McLeish wants vacant Scotland job | Borussia Dortmund demand Olivier Giroud in part exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Chelsea agree £50m double deal for Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri | Newcastle United close to sealing loan signing of Chelsea’s Kenedy and are working on deal for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro | Real Madrid set to move for Mohamed Salah
RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United and PSG on alert after Real Madrid tell Cristiano Ronaldo he can leave this summer | Mesut Ozil will demand massive new contract if Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan | Roma’s sporting director refuses to rule out Chelsea signing Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri | Real Madrid turn their attention once again to David de Gea | Monaco winger Thomas Lemar wants Barcelona move ahead of Liverpool or Arsenal | Valencia hope to sign Juan Mata on a free transfer this summer | Chelsea make loan approach for Leicester City’s Islam Slimani Alexis Sanchez is pictured wearing Man United shirt |