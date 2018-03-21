Medals keep coming from Bognor trampoline talents

Dragonflyers Trampoline Club keep adding to their medal collection – the latest being eight medals at national development level.

Flyers were among 390 competitors at the regional finals qualifier in Southampton.

The Regis School-based gym-mark and club-mark registered club boasts a tremendous achievement and safety record with many international, national, zonal and regional finalists and medalists.

The first golds of the day came in the top category with entertaining routines from Izzy Hauxwell and Lucy Hijmans at NDP level six, Libby Morton at grade D open and William Foden at NDP three.

Rosie Budge gained silver at NDP five while team-mate Libby Morton was just 0.1 point behind in bronze position. Manon Bailey and Elliott Hutton also took bronze.

Out of 15 Flyers participating at NDP level this season, an incredible 11 performers obtained national qualification scores earning them a place at regional finals, where they will jump off for a place in the regional team.

Hermoine Burse was just 0.2 of a point off qualifying in her first competition, Elliott Hutton 0.8 in his second time on the competitive stage, and Lucas Bailey finished fifth in his first competition.

These were amazing achievements for the youngsters who have only recently moved into the squad.

All 15 Flyers excelled at range and conditioning, easily gaining qualification scores with the majority scoring more than 90 per cent.

Libby Morton dropped just one mark with a 99 per cent rating.

Regional finalists are Anya Johnston, Izzy Hauxwell, Lucy Hijmans, Rosie Budge, Libby Morton, William Foden, Lily Robinson, Manon Bailey, Paige Arnold, Nieve Irelan Hill and Jacque Denton

Flyers also took a very young development team to a grades event, where all performed exceptionally.

With youngsters moving into the squad the coaches are excited about the club’s potential.

Dragonflyers also offer recreational sessions. Anyone interested can find out more at www.dragonflyers-club.co.uk