Dragonflyers bounce back into action - and honours

Members of Dragonflyers Trampolining Club are back in action after the summer holidays.

They were again in national competition and the Dragonflyers produced some good performances.

With Izzy Hauxwell and Sofija Kalnicenko preparing for English championships, it was down to Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans to deliver medals at the Trampoline League in Burgess Hill, and they didn’t disappoint.

The girls improved on their bronze medal in Cardiff with their incredible performance in the 9-14 years open synchronised competition.

The girls beat male, female and mixed pairs to take gold, putting them first in the league table after three events. With just Newcastle to go, Morton and Hijmans look set to qualify top of their group for the national finals in November.

Morton also made individual finals in the 13-14 years female level two category, finishing seventh with team-mate Rosie Budge narrowly missing finals in ninth place and Lucy Hijmans finishing 11th.

Get all your Bognor area sport in one place

Netballers are heading indoors

All three girls are currently ranked in the top 17 and in line for a place at the individual national league finals, making six performers currently ranked for individual finals plus two sets of synchro pairs.

Nine-year-old, Manon Bailey gained points in her first national level competition, William Foden took 14th at l3 13-14 male while Lily Robinson completed both routines in her first competition at this level, finishing 43rd.