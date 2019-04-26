Hotshot Humphries puts young Rocks on course for National League runners-up spot

Hotshot Ollie Humphries took his goal tally to 24 for the campaign with a brace as Bognor recorded a 5-1 win over Hampton & Richmond in the National Alliance U19s league at Nyewood Lane.

Prolific Humphries is set to pick up the league's top scorer award thanks to his marksmanship -- and he gets a chance to add more goals when the young Rocks host Carshalton Athletic on Monday to bring the curtain down on their campaign.

A win against the Robins would mean Bognor would be level on points with Aldershot but would secure runners-up spot behind champions Eastleigh thanks to a better goal difference.

Jinking Jamie Carroll gave the hosts the lead after 15 minutes when he skipped round the advancing keeper to slot home before Liam Brady doubled the advantage on 32 minutes when a long shot was fumbled and ended up in the back of the net.

Brady set up Humphries to snatch his first of the game and make it 3-0 with a clever through ball meaning boss Paul Hinshelwood's side went into the break in upbeat mood and with the promise of more flowing football to follow.

And it didn't take too long for the Rocks to go even further ahead following the interval. With the second half in its infancy, the effervescent Brady beat the offside trap and tapped home to make it 4-0.

To their credit though, the visitors refused to go down without a fight and before long Yousef Razak hit a cracking shot from distance to make it 4-1 and at least provide a consolation goal.

But to confirm their superiority, Bognor increased the lead with time running out when Jack Parkinson delivered an inch-perfect pass to Humphries and his confident finish was enough to seal the win.

Bognor: Ollie Howley, James Henton, Jack Hands, Ollie Hambleton, Harley Bain, Dylan Jelley, Jack Parkinson, Chris Cheshire, Liam Brady, Jamie Carroll, Ollie Humphries.