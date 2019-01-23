Young Rocks put 15 past AFC Wimbledon - but Dons deserve credit too

Ollie Humphries plundered seven goals -- his first after just 18 seconds -- as Bognor romped to a 15-0 win over rock-bottom AFC Wimbledon at Nyewood Lane in the National League's 19 Alliance League.

Attacker Humphries could have hit double figures as the table-topping Rocks carved out chance after chance against the hapless Dons, who despite the obvious gulf in class never gave up and deserve heaps of credit for their spirit alone.

After Humphries lightning quick strike -- surely the quickest goal at the Nye Camp for a good few years -- Ronald Kardos made it 2-0 after five minutes. Kardos, who came on as sub for the first team in the 5-3 Sussex Senior Cup win over East Grinstead Town last night, saw Joe Bennett make it 3-0 shortly after before within Humphries pounced for 4-0 on 16 minutes.

As the visitors struggled to contain the overwhelming advances of Bognor, Humphries hit his hat-trick for 5-0 and then Dylan Jelley registered with a scorching drive from distance that made it 6-0. That man Humphries struck a sweet volley for 7-0 on 36 minutes and Jack Hands piled on the agony for the Dons with a goal just before the break for 8-0.

Humphries didn't waste any time in taking the sore to 9-0 within a minute of the restart although there was a 12-minute lull before Liam Brady hit home for 10-0. Then Joe Clarke headed in for 11-0 followed by a Humphries tap-in for 12-0. Two minutes later Humphries it was who made it 13-0 and within the merest hint of time Hands popped up for 14-0.

But perhaps the biggest cheer and celebration came when sub keeper Chris Cheshire, on as an outfield player in the second half, wrapped things up late on to make it an emphatic 15-0.