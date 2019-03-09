Teenage hotshot gets his Bognor chance

Prolific young striker Ollie Humphries has been drafted into the Rocks' first-team squad for the trip to Margate this afternoon.

The striker has been scoring goals for fun for the under-19 side - even scoring seven goals in one game - and has been added to the first-team ranks by Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake for the tough trip to face the mid-table Kent team.

The Rocks have lost the services of both their top scorers in recent weeks - Jimmy Muitt has been absent with a knee injury and Dan Smith has been moved on to Cork City by parent club Pompey.

Humphries seems likely to be on the bench but his presence in the squad will please fans who have been calling for him to be given a chance.

The Rocks head to Margate in seventh place, two points off the play-off zone.