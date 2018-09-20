Bognor Cricket Club wins £1,000 Post Office prize

Bognor Regis Cricket Club has won £1,000 from a Post Office competition to celebrate inspirational communities.

The cricket club is one of 100 winners from 2,332 applications to the Post Office CommonUnity competition, which they said 'celebrates communities which matter to people across the UK'.

A Post Office statement read: "Those selected (are) an eclectic mix of sports clubs, craft groups, dance troupes, village societies, family support services and charities who all make a huge difference to the lives of their communities.

"Post Office research found that while no longer simply defined by geography or cultural similarities, Britain’s sense of community is as strong as ever Brits still crave community spirit (73 per cent) and continue to believe that it is important to be part of a community."

Post Office also said that the 'experience of community in Britain is changing'.

The statement added: "A 'community' is no longer simply about where you live. 57 per cent of people now define it as people with shared morals and values, and for 49 per cent, it is people with shared interests and hobbies.

Bognor Cricket Club Welfare Officer, Jo Millen, said the money will be used to improve the club's facilities, that are in 'urgent need of repair and upgrading', and 'encourage new players'.

She added: "The club is entirely run by volunteers and our clubhouse changing facilities are in urgent need of repair and upgrading.

"Thanks to the prize fund we will be able to give our old communal showers a face-lift providing privacy screens and ladies facilities.

"Thank you to the Post Office for selecting us as one of their winners, this will help us to encourage new players and improve facilities for our visiting teams.”

Debbie Smith, chief executive of Post Office Retail and judging panel member said she was 'delighted to celebrate and reward' the efforts of the winners.

She said: “Post Office branches are at the heart of villages, towns and cities across the UK so it’s really encouraging to see just how much a shared sense of community continues to matter in modern Britain.

"Our CommonUnity winners have shown real dedication to inspiring community spirit."

For a list of all 100 #CommonUnity winners visit https://www.postoffice-commonunity.co.uk/bursary.

