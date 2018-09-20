‘Colourful’ garden opened to remember Aimee

A ‘beautiful’ garden has been opened at a Felpham school to remember a former pupil.

Aimee Marshall-Williams died in October at the age of eight after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Aimee Marshall-Williams, who died in October aged eight. Photograph: contributed

On Monday (September 17), what would have been her ninth birthday, a memorial garden was opened in her name at Bishop Tufnell C of E.

Aimee’s mother Traci Marshall described the space, which includes wind chimes and stones decorated by pupils and family, as ‘pretty’ and ‘colourful’.

She said: “It’s beautiful. It’s just what she would have wanted.”

Traci, who said Aimee was ‘liked by so many’ and that ‘everbody that met her fell in love with her’, said the idea to use the area came from the school’s former headteacher, Shane Morton.

It was landscaped and the family were able to decorate it.

Traci added that she would like to say thank you to the businesses that donated items, including building materials and plants.

Reverend John Challis, of St Mary’s Church, Felpham, who led Aimee’s funeral service, blessed the garden.

He said he thought it was ‘absolutely stunning’.

“It’s quite a sensory garden which I think is something Aimee would have loved,” he said.

He added that she certainly would have loved the prettiness of it all.

Nick Sharp, Bishop Tufnell’s new headteacher, said they are calling the area Aimee’s Garden.

He said: “I am really pleased that we have a lovely quiet reflective space where the children can go to remember her.”

He added that seating for 30 will be put in so a whole class can go out there together.

“I didn’t meet Aimee but I have heard that she was a delightful, brave and friendly girl who was much loved. She will be missed,” he said.