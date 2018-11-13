Another Pompey duo boost Rocks' threadbare squad

Pompey have given Bognor another helping hand as they look to bolster their injury-hit squad - loaning another two academy players to the Rocks.

Midfielder Leon Maloney, 17, and playmaker Freddie Read, 18, have been recruited by the Rocks in time to go into the squad for this evening's (Tuesday) game at home to Corinthian Casuals.

Leon Maloney in Pompey action / Picture by Keith Woodland

It brings to five the number of young players Pompey have sent to Nyewood Lane this season - strikers Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith and centre-half Joe Dandy have all turned out for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's side, although Smith and Dandy are now sidelined by injury.

The Rocks have been hit by a number of long-term injuries this season and the decreasing squad have struggled for results in recent weeks after an excellent start to the season.

The latest setback was a 2-0 FA Trophy loss at Walton Casuals at the weekend.

