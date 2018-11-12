What's in store for Bognor as they host Corinthian Casuals and Wingate & Finchley?

Bognor Regis Town have two vital league home games this week.

The Rocks will play Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday night and will host Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

Bognor were knocked out of the FA Trophy last Saturday in a poor 2-0 defeat to Walton Casuals and will need to bounce back quickly.

Corinthian Casuals were stars of a BT Sport documentary that premiered on Saturday where they travelled to Brazil, to play professional side Corinthians Paulista in 2015. The Tolworth-based side are the highest-ranked amateur team in English football and have a rich history.

Corinthian Casuals are 16th in the Bostik premier and have won four games so far, compared to Bognor’s five, but eight points and ten league places separate the two teams.

The visitors have lost their last two league games, and have only won once away from home in the league this season.

Warren Mfula and Gabriel Odunaike are their joint top league scorers, with three apiece so far.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Wingate & Finchley are one place above Corinthian in the league, having won four games this season. They have lost five out of seven away fixtures this season, winning the other two. Wingate have a goal difference of -9, which is the fifth lowest in the league.

Marc Charles-Smith is Wingate's top league scorer so far this term, with four goals to his name.