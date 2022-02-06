Another striker leaves Bognor - now Mongoy departs

Jordy Mongoy celebrates one of his Rocks goals / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Mongoy was missing from the squad ahead of yesterday’s 2-1 Isthmian premier division win over Brightlingsea Regent and it subsequently emerged that he was no longer in the club's plans.

He is the second striker to leave the club within a few days - following on from Kayne Diedrick-Roberts' departure last week. But the club have recently recruited Dan Gifford and Finlay Lovatt, both on loan, from Pompey and Bromley, to back up Nathan Odokonyero.

The Bognor manager said: "We wish Jordy all the very best in the future and thank him for his contribution on the club's behalf. He has worked tirelessly in attack for us and played a big part in scoring and setting up goals since he joined us.

"Unfortunately, the fact that Jordy lives in London means it isn't ideal for us for all sorts of reasons and mainly by not being able train regularly and, looking ahead to our plans for next season, it was felt that in the best interests of both parties Jordy should move on.

"Jordy should be proud of what he has done here and some of his goals have given us special moments. I have no doubt he will be picked up by a club at our level of equivalent sooner rather than later and we wish good luck in this pursuit."