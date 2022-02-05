Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor beat Brightlingsea Regent - the match in pictures

It was Regis 2 Regent 1 as the Rocks chalked up their third straight home vicotry, beating Brightlingsea 2-1

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 7:48 pm

Goals from ex-Pompey forward Harrison Brook on on-loan Pompey academy striker Dan Gifford put them 2-0 up before an Aaron Blair reply gave them a nervy last couple of minutes. It puts Bognor 11th in the table, ten points off the play-off zone. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips.

1.

Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

2.

Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

3.

Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

4.

Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo Sales
BognorPompeyHarrison Brook
Next Page
Page 1 of 5