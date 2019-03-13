Police on scene of collision outside Ford Railway Station

Police officers are directing traffic outside Ford Railway Station after a collision this afternoon, according to traffic reports.

Ford Road is reportedly partially blocked resulting in slow traffic both ways.

Police

Reports say police are on scene directing traffic past the collision.

See also: 'Unexplained' circumstances surround discovery of local woman's body at Bognor Pier



Bognor seafront rape: three Chichester men named and charged by police



Bognor stabbing: Crown court date for man charged with attempted murder