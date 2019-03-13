Bognor stabbing: Crown court date for man charged with attempted murder

A man charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bognor Regis has appeared in court, police have confirmed.

Officers are investigating the stabbing of a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis at Marine Park Gardens on Sunday (March 10).

Police said Akeem Adebayo, 23, a retail employee of Colindale Avenue, Colindale, London, was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning with attempted murder and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Yesterday, Adebayo appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to appear by video link at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 12, police have confirmed.

Another man arrested on Monday in relation to the incident, Ian Hemmens, 80, retired, of Bognor Road, Chichester, has been charged with assisting an offender.

He was bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

Police have said the victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Halibut.