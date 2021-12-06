Aldwick

AW/381/21/HH: 27 Faresmead. First floor rear extension.

AW/383/21/HH: 22 Gossamer Lane. Retrospective application for erection of outbuildings in rear following demolition of existing.

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Arun district between November 26 to December 3. Photo: Google Maps

AW/392/21/HH: 15 Gilwynes. Single storey side extension.

AW/394/21/T: 86 Barrack Lane. Crown lift 1 No. Black Poplar tree to 6m. over driveway and main road.

Angmering

A/229/21/HH: The White Lodge, Rectory Lane. Erection of single storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

A/230/21/L: The White Lodge, Rectory Lane. Erection of two storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/152/21/HH: 3 Abercorn Walk, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. Erection of single storey front extension to attached garage.

BN/154/21/T: 4 Trundle View Close, Barnham. Reduce 1 No. Oak tree to previous trimming points to leave height of 8m. and spread of 7m.

Bognor Regis

BR/247/21/PL: Ancient Mariner Hotel, 59 West Street. Change of use from single dwelling (C3) to 6 No self-contained flats (C3), a 10-bedroom co-living housing unit (Sui Generis) & insertion of 3 No new front windows. This application affects the character & appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Conservation Area.

BR/261/21/PL: 7 Longford Road. Retention of 6 bed 10 person HMO. This site may affect the character & appearance of the Bognor Regis Railway Station Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4.

BR/258/21/T: 252 Hawthorn Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Quercus Robur (English Oak) to height 18m and spread 8m.

Climping

CM/69/21/PL: Land at Northwood Farm, Yapton Road. Flexible Generator Plant and associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

CM/61/21/A: Bairds Farm Shop, Garden Centre, Crookthorn Lane. Installation of 1 x externally illuminated fascia sign, 2 x non-illuminated fascia signs, 1 x internally illuminated menu drive through sign to south boundary, 2 x A boards and 2 x roadside flags.

CM/70/21/PL: Land at Wren Cottage, Horsemere Green Lane. Subdivision of the plot and construction of 3 detached bungalows with associated parking, access and landscaping (resubmission of CM/17/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

East Preston

EP/152/21/CLE: Cricket Pavilion, Sea Road. Certificate of Lawful Development for the existing number of children to 26 per session in the Cricket Pavilion building and fenced area.

EP/154/21/HH: 19 Russells Close. Erection of single storey side/rear extension following the demolition of existing rear extension and garage.

Felpham

FP/256/21/HH: 18 Pennyfields. Single storey side extension following demolition of existing single storey side extension.

Ferring

FG/210/21/HH: 23 Little Paddocks. Front balcony/inset dormer and 1st floor rear extension.

Littlehampton

LU/370/21/PL: Phase 3, Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Variation of Condition No.1 following grant of LU/305/19/RES - revised landscaping and ecology.

LU/381/21/L: Regency Court Nursing Home, 18-20 South Terrace. Listed building consent for the replacement of 1 No PVCu window with a timber window to the rear (East) elevation.

LU/380/21/PL: Regency Court Nursing Home, 18-20 South Terrace. Replacement of 1 No PVCu window with a timber window to the rear (East) elevation. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, affects the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/384/21/HH: 18 Middle Mead. Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension.

Pagham

P/167/21/RES: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 375no. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road. This site may affect a Public Right of Way.

P/157/21/PL: 31 Lagoon Road. Demolition & erection of 1 No dwelling (resubmission following P/56/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

P/161/21/HH: 21 Pyrford Close. Erection of single storey rear extension, front porch, detached garage to side, shed in rear, conversion of loft to habitable use and alterations to fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing rear conservatories.

P/166/21/HH: 32 Hook Lane. Detached outbuilding.

Poling

PO/15/21/HH: 2 Arundel Road. Erection of two storey side extension following the demolition of existing single storey side extension and front porch.

