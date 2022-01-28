LandQuest UK (Southern) Ltd has put in an outline application with all matters reserved, other than means of access, for the construction of up to 48 dwellings (30 per cent affordable homes) and dental or doctors’ surgery on land west Of Yapton Lane.

A planning statement by Henry Adams said this is a 2.45 hectare site in the northern part of an agricultural field.

Plans have been submitted for up to 48 homes and a dental or GP surgery west of Yapton Lane, Walberton

It is well contained by boundary vegetation to the north, east and south and the site would be accessed via Yapton Lane.

There would be a mix of houses and flats and up to 14 would be affordable.

There would be open space and a children’s play area.

The statement said a leaflet, letter and draft site layout had been issued to village residents and the parish council in November but there were only a small number of responses.

“The provision of 48 dwellings would make a significant contribution to housing delivery in the district,” it said.