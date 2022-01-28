A planning statement for 7 Longford Road said it is a two storey, end of terrace house in the Railway Station Conservation Area.

Shared facilities are found on the ground and first floor.

Plans have been approved to retain a house of multiple occuption at 7 Longford Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview SUS-210312-121742001

Additional improvements have been made to the house, the statement said, to create a shared combined kitchen and dining area.

One bedroom had also been moved to the back of the property and replaced with a shower room.

“The building provides affordable accommodation in a location that has good access to public transport and close to local amenities,” the statement said.