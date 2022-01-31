Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week
Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.
• A27, from 9.30am January 31 to 8pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell western roundabout to Yapton Lane, diversion route for off network closure of Lake Lane Barnham works for West Sussex County Council.
• A27, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham to Worthing, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.
• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach.
• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.