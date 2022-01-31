Here’s where new speed limits and parking restrictions across West Sussex have been approved

The orders relate to the painting of double yellow lines, the introduction or extension of speed limits, and the installation of parking bays.

Approved by Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, on Monday (January 31), they are:

• Request for a 40mph speed limit on Barrow Hill, Henfield

Double yellow lines

• Request for and extension of the 40mph speed limit on Forest Road, Colgate

• Request for and extension of the 40mph speed limit on the B2166 Pagham Road, North Mundham

• Request for limited waiting parking bays in Broadwater Street East, Broadwater

• Request for double yellow lines in Church Street, Rudgwick

• Request for double yellow lines in South Farm Road, Worthing

• Request for double yellow lines in Augustines Way, Haywards Heath

• Request for a short section of double yellow line in Crawley Road, Horsham

• Request for timed parking bays in Goring Road Service Road, Goring

• Request for double yellow lines in Fairlawns, Shoreham

• Request to introduce double yellow lines at the Pagham Road junction with Barton Close, Pagham.

A speed survey still has to be carried out before a request for a 40mph speed limit on the A272 Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, can be approved.

If the data from the survey does not meet the criteria set out in the council’s Speed Limit Policy, it will not go forward.

A report from Matt Davey, director of highways, transport & planning, said all 12 requests were received between August 2020 and July 2021.