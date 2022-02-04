Plans for a new Felpham tapas restaurant are resubmitted

Plans have been resubmitted to bring a brunch café and tapas restaurant to Felpham.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:39 pm

The application is to change 26 Felpham Road from a retail shop unit to a café, with the installation of an external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors.

Work is already underway to fit out Caffe Grey, plans for the signage have been approved and a design and access statement with the application confirms an alcohol licence has been granted.

“This creates a much needed evening social spot for this end of Felpham after the Old Barn public house has closed,” the statement said.

The previous plans had been withdrawn.

Although many letters of support were received by Arun District Council and Felpham Parish Council raised no objections, other residents were concerned about noise and disturbance and the number of other cafés operating nearby.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference FP/15/22/PL.

