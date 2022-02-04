The application is to change 26 Felpham Road from a retail shop unit to a café, with the installation of an external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors.

Work is already underway to fit out Caffe Grey, plans for the signage have been approved and a design and access statement with the application confirms an alcohol licence has been granted.

Plans for a tapas restaurant in Felpham have been resubmitted

“This creates a much needed evening social spot for this end of Felpham after the Old Barn public house has closed,” the statement said.

Although many letters of support were received by Arun District Council and Felpham Parish Council raised no objections, other residents were concerned about noise and disturbance and the number of other cafés operating nearby.