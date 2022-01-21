Arun District Council’s head of planning received a letter from the applicant on Tuesday, January 18, requesting the plans to change the use of 26 Felpham Road from a vacant retail shop to a café, including a new external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors, be withdrawn.

Called Caffe Grey, the new venue was proposing to serve breakfast, brunch and light lunches and from Thursday to Saturday evenings would be open for tapas and alcohol.

Bifold doors at the front would have given it a ‘Mediterranean feel’ in the summer.

Plans for a tapas restaurant in Felpham have been withdrawn

Many letters of support were sent to planners saying it was ‘unique’, ‘a splendid idea’ and ‘just what Felpham needs - it will bring more business to our village’.

Felpham Parish Council raised no objection.

But some people objected on the grounds of noise and disturbance and potential smells from the flue due to the close proximity of residential neighbours and with the opening hours until 11pm.

Others listed the number of cafés already operating nearby and how another one could put struggling businesses at risk.

Potential parking issues were also raised.