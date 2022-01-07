Illuminated signage approved for new Lounge Bar in Bognor Regis

The café/bistro chain run by Loungers Ltd plans to open a new venue at 1 London Road, where Bon Marché was based.

An application was made to Arun for three externally illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated hanging sign for the front and side elevation of the historic building.

Council officers said the site is on the corner of London Road and High Street and has two shop frontages.

Signage has been approved for the new Lounge Bar in Bognor Regis

The ground and first floor units are to be occupied by a café/lounge bar.

“This area exhibits a number of Buildings of Character, with the building concerned with the application being one of these,” they said.

“The William Hardwicke to the rear/east of the premises is a Grade II Listed Building.”

They said the fascia signs above the shop frontage will be externally illuminated, with the lights located above the signs, shining down.

They ‘will not create an unacceptable rise in light pollution to the vicinity, considering the context of the area and the illumination of other neighbouring properties’.

“The colour and style of the signage is sympathetic to the design of the building and is not visually intrusive.

“The internally illuminated hanging sign will be situated in the window, used as a menu board.

“Its scale, location and use is appropriate and will not have a detrimental effect to the building’s appearance.

“The signs do not result in any significant impact upon visual amenity or upon the heritage assets and character of the area.

“The signs are not unduly intrusive, are well designed and do not cause the frontage to appear cluttered.”