Lounge Bar one step closer to opening in Bognor Regis after shop front plan approved

Loungers UK Ltd submitted an application to Arun District Council to install a new shop front at the vacant premises ready to open a Lounge Bar.

Planners approved the application with conditions including that the company submitted details of the colour painted timber would be.

In a design and access statement on behalf of Bristol-based Loungers, D2 Planning said: “Loungers UK Ltd is a food led operator who focus on the Continental-in-style café/bistro concept, creating an informal and neighbourhood food-led café/restaurant open all day every day where family, friends and local residents can meet, eat and drink in a relaxing, comfortable environment,” the statement said.

Loungers is set to take over the former Bon Marché shop in London Road, Bognor Regis

It said board games and daily newspapers would be available and a free neighbourhood book swap facility.

“The café/restaurants seek to complement the main retail function of the area rather than detract from it,” the statement said.

Loungers has 137 outlets nationwide, with the nearest being in Rustington and Southsea.