At a planning committee meeting of Bognor Regis Town Council on Tuesday, January 11, members discussed the application to change the use of a single storey outbuilding at 198 Aldwick Road.

Sandra Daniells (Independent, Pevensey) said there were many objections from neighbours, mainly on the grounds of noise and barking dogs close to other properties.

Objections are raised to a dog grooming and fertility clinic in Bogno Regis

She said it was a ‘difficult one’ as many people set up businesses in their gardens. “But I can see it’s not a great location as it’s all residential,” she said.

With one dog wash station, she said it appeared they would be dealing with one dog at a time.

Concerns were also raised about its close proximity to a roundabout and the effects on traffic and highway safety.

Councillors agreed to object on the grounds of noise, nuisance and disturbance, the effect on the character of the neighbourhood and the effect on highway safety and traffic generated.