The application is for 198 Aldwick Road and is to provide employment for the householder, according to a statement provided by Atram Architecture.

The single storey outbuilding would have a change of use, with the main house remaining as a four bedroom, detached family home.

The statement said the property has a relatively large plot of land and generous off road parking.

A new dog grooming and fertility clinic could be built in Bognor Regis

The clinic would be built towards the house rather than the boundary to ensure minimum loss of privacy to neighbouring buildings and reduce noise.