A reserved matters application for appearance, layout, scale and landscaping has been submitted by Southern Home Ownership following Arun District Council’s approval of outline plans for five four bedroom dwellings, 14 three bed dwellings and 19 two bed dwellings on land north of Lee’s Yard, Lidsey Road.

A planning statement by Thakeham Partnership Ltd said the site was vacant pasture land with residential development to the west and north, Lee’s Yard industrial complex to the south and Willows Caravan Park to the east.

Approval for the details of a 38-home development at Woodgate is being sought

The site, east of the A29 Lidsey Road shares an access with the caravan park

A minimum of 30 per cent of the housing would be affordable and the site would include an equipped play area.

AL/141/21/RES.

AL/141/21/RES.