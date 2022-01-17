Live music, real ales and craft cider at 'Bognor's only beer festival'

Taking place at The Gordon Centre in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, this is only the second time the beer festival will have been held.

The first took place in 2019 and organiser Jaimie Boyle hoped it would return the year afterwards, but restrictions introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 put those plans to rest.

Instead, Mr Boyle is hoping to put the Bognor Beerfest back on the map in March. "We'd just started to build some momentum and then we had to start from the bottom again," he said. It was a frustrating reality, he said, but it means appetites for live events are even higher than usual, and anticipation for the beerfest is growing.

The beerfest will take place at the Gordon Centre, in Bognor Regis

`It's starting to create a nice buzz on social media," Mr Boyle said. "Plus we're going to have posters and flyers going out across pubs and establishments from Chichester over to Worthing. People are already buying tickets and talking about it, so it's really starting to pick up."

And with good reason. Alongside all the live music - which includes sea shanties, reggae and ska -Mr Boyle has amassed a wide range of lagers, ales, cider and beer for the festival, many of which are brewed in Sussex.

"There'll be 28 different cask ales on, varying from stouts to cask lager, pale ales and everything in between. There will also be a few ciders. Probably about four or five," he said.

There are also plans to provide craft gins at the festival, with drinks from a number of local distilleries already confirmed.

The Dog and Duck in High Street, Bognor Regis

Mr Boyle also owns The Dog and Duck, a micropub on High Street, Bognor Regis, which specialises in cask ales from Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.