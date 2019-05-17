Yapton scaffolder disqualified after drug-driving arrest

A scaffolder appeared in court after being charged with drug-driving in Arundel, Sussex Police has revealed.

As part of Operation Crackdown, Kim Buckle, 27, of Foundry Road, Yapton was arrested in Yapton Lane, Arundel, on December 14.

Police

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "[He was] charged with driving with 59mcg of cocaine and 618mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

"He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge."

Buckle was named in Sussex Police's list of the latest people to be convicted following its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

Police confirmed a total of 240 motorists were arrested in Sussex, of which 108 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

The spokesman added: "People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."

