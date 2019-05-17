Can you help police solve these Bognor crimes?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving recent crimes in Bognor Regis.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made in Arun over the past week, for offences including; possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, domestic assault, common assault, grievous bodily harm, fail to comply with community protection notice, excess alcohol, drug driving, burglary dwelling, actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly, harassment, breach of bail, wanted on warrant, excess alcohol and criminal damage.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Oak Grove, Orchard – On Thursday, May 9, there was a report of a motorcycle having been stolen from a garage over an unknown time period. Serial 0189 of 09/05.

- South Way, Bognor – On Tuesday, May 7, during the early hours of the morning, West Sussex Fire & Rescue reported a deliberate ignition to a vehicle. Serial 0150 of 07/05.

- Upper Bognor Road, Hotham – On Saturday, May 11, during late evening West Sussex Fire & Rescue attended a deliberate ignition to a bin. Serial 1404 of 11/05.

Elsewhere in Arun, police said crimes were also reported in Slindon, Littlehampton and East Preston.

- Church Hill, Slindon – Between Friday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 7, a site was broken into and various tools stolen. Serial 0250 of 07/05.

- Park Lane, Slindon – On Friday, May 10, between 1pm and 1.30 pm the window to a vehicle was smashed and a handbag stolen. Serial 0728 of 10/05.

- Arundel Road, Littlehampton – Overnight on Tuesday, May 7, a property was entered and a rucksack containing bank cards and other person items was stolen. Serial 0443 of 08/05.

- Copse View, East Preston – During the day of Wednesday, May 8, a garage door was forced and a cycle stolen. Serial 0978 of 09/05.