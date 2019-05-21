Rustington man charged with drink-driving after Pagham incident

A 22-year-old man has been charged after police were called to a suspected drink-driving incident in Pagham on Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, Arun Police said officers responded to a report of a suspected drink-driver in Church Lane, Pagham, early on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed Connor Booker, 22, of Fircroft Crescent in Rustington, has been charged with drink driving.

He will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 4, police said.

