Top lunchtime treats for families in Bognor Regis

Bognor’s top 15 TripAdvisor family-friendly places to eat for lunch

It’s good to eat out as a family for lunch but where are the favourites restaurants or cafes in the Bognor Regis area?

We’ve teamed up with TripAdvisor to compile the top 15 (in alphabetic order). We’ve included a comment on each from TripAdvisor reviewers. There’s a wide variety of food to satisfy any child, or adult too! Is your favourite included?

Bangkok Lounge, High Street, Bognor Regis. 'The best Thai food I've had outside Thailand'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Bangkok Lounge, High Street, Bognor Regis. 'The best Thai food I've had outside Thailand'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Beresford, Elmer Road, Middleton on Sea. 'What a lovely find'. Photo: Google Street Maps
The Beresford, Elmer Road, Middleton on Sea. 'What a lovely find'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Butlin's Traditional Fish & Chip Restaurant, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. 'Great choice of menu,and all very tasty'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Butlin's Traditional Fish & Chip Restaurant, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. 'Great choice of menu,and all very tasty'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Carlyle's Cafe & Restaurant, Felham Road, Felham. 'Lovely little cafe with all fresh produce in the making of their food'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Carlyle's Cafe & Restaurant, Felham Road, Felham. 'Lovely little cafe with all fresh produce in the making of their food'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4