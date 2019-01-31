Multiple windows smashed by ball bearings at Butlin's in Bognor

A number of large room windows are believed to have been damaged by ball bearings at Butlin's in Bognor Regis, according to Arun Police.

In a Facebook post, Arun Police appealed for witnesses to what it believes to be an 'isolated incident', between 4pm on Monday (January 28) and 8am on Tuesday (January).

Police

"There was a report of 11 large room windows believed to have been damaged by ball bearings at Butlin's, Bognor Regis," the post read.

"Did you see what happened or do you have any information about this? Please ring 101 and quote serial 0632 of 29/01 if you are able to assist."

Sussex Police confirmed the 'report of criminal damage', where multiple windows were smashed.

A spokesman added: "No further lines of enquiry at this stage, however anyone with any information is urged to report it."

