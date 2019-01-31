Two arrested after warrant execution in Bognor

Two people were arrested after police executed a warrant in Bognor yesterday (Wednesday), according to Arun Police.

In a Facebook post, the police force said 'high value' bikes, laptops and power tools were recovered.

It added: "Two people were arrested following the execution of a warrant in Bognor yesterday.

"If you recognise one of these bikes as being yours (see above) please contact Sussex Police on 101 and quote 579 of 30/01."

Arun Police said both people remained in custody this morning (Thursday).