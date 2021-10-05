Butlin's incident update: Bognor Regis buses resume normal service
Normal bus service has resumed in Bognor after an incident involving a 'suspicious device' in the Butlin's car park.
The 600 and 700 bus services, which had to be diverted between Bognor Regis High Street and Hotham Park earlier today due to an incident involving a 'suspicious device' in the Butlin's car park, have now resumed normal service, a spokesperson for Stagecoach confirmed.
The buses were originally diverted after police, ambulance, fire and rescue and ordinance disposal units were sent to Butlin's this morning to deal with a 'suspicious device.'
A police spokesperson has said the device, which has since been removed with a controlled explosion, did not pose a threat to the public.
Read more