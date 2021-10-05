The statement comes after police, fire service, explosive ordinance and ambulance units were called to Butlin's this morning following reports of a suspicious item found in the car park.

Emergency services carried out a controlled explosion of the item and officers were on hand to help evacuate the resort.

A spokesperson for Butlin's confirmed that guests have since been welcomed back into their hotels, saying: "We worked closely with the emergency services and would like to thank them for their support. The safety and security of our guests and team members is our number one priority and we thank everyone for their patience this morning."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue on scene at this morning's incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue added:

"At 8:17am this morning we were called to assist Sussex Police, following reports of a suspicious item at Butlins, Upper Bognor Road.

"One of the service's National Inter-agency Liaison Officers and a crew from Littlehampton were mobilised to the incident.

"We were then stood down at 11.02am once it was confirmed that the device was not a risk.”

More on this as we have it.