What's happening in Bognor over the Easter weekend?

An Easter 'Eggsperience' is set to hit Bognor this weekend with a range of events being held.

Bognor's Business Improvement District has organised the weekend in association with Spirit FM which includes performances, parades, and a Bunny Hope Rabbit Hunt.

Bognor Regis BID Chairman, Paul Wells, said: “The fabulous events taking place in Bognor Regis this Easter are all part of our aim to help the town become a more thriving, vibrant and exciting place to visit.

“Bognor Regis is a town that has so much potential and it is time for that potential to be realised. The BID can keep momentum going working together in partnership with local businesses and other stakeholders to deliver the plan."

From April 18-20 the main event is the chance to take part in the Bognor Regis BID Bunny Hop Rabbit Hunt around the town. Anyone who enters has to find 20 rabbits hidden in Bognor Regis shops and write their names on the back of the promotional leaflet.

The rabbits have all been decorated by local children who won the decorating competition that Unique Knit and Sew have been running in the Easter Holidays. 100 rabbits were decorated in total and 20 were judged and chosen to be included in the Bunny Hop Rabbit Hunt.

There’s a lucky dip for every completed returned form and a winner picked at random will be in for a big Easter surprise! There will also be street performances through the day on Saturday.

Other Easter events going on in Bognor Regis over the Bank Holiday Weekend include the following:

● Funfair on the prom. April 18 - 22

● Chic Eggs and Fairy Performance April 20 - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm

● Mad Hatter and Jovial Rabbit April 20 - 12:00, 14:00 and 15:30

● Mobility and Comfort are back with their Mobility Scooter Parade that was a big hit at Christmas but this time the parade will be filled with Easter Bunnies! April 20 - 1pm – 2pm

● Summer Illuminations and Firework Display on the Pier organised by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights April 20 - 9pm