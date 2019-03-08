Film review: Captain Marvel (4 out of 5)

The Marvel universe seems to have moved on from just providing superheroes bashing the living daylights out of people.

Guardians of the Galaxy showed it all could be done with some great humour and Black Panther revealed the franchise was thinking about being inclusive.

And now we have Captain Marvel which will be welcomed as heartily as Wonder Woman was in the DC world, finally providing us with a strong female lead.

Brie Larson is a great choice for the all-powerful hero, giving us a real feeling that she is a human being, not just a two dimensional character from a comic.

As the film starts we are on on the Kree homeworld, a race of powerful human-like beings.

Vers (Larson) is one of them, being trained by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) in the battle against the Skrull.

However, after a mission she ends up on Earth where the real fun begins.

What are the memories she has of our planet all about? And who is she really?

It's all good fun as the action is set in the 1990s, with a young looking Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg).

There's a very strong storyline, masses of great action and, of course, nice humorous touches.

As always, the film slots into the wider Marvel universe and the mid-credit sequence leads us into the next Avengers movie.

However, once the initial excitement fades, how will Captain Marvel compare with the many others in the franchise?

For me it will rank very high as the films are definitely getting stronger each time.

Film details: Captain Marvel (12A) 124mins

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol