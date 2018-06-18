Battle of the Sexes screening for cancer detection trust

The Mary How Trust Film Society will be screening Battle Of The Sexes on Tuesday, June 26 at 7.30pm at West Chiltington Village Hall.

Tickets cost £6. With a loyalty card, you can watch six films and get your seventh free.

Tickets are available on the door and from Mary How Trust office – call Clare Flexman on 01798 877646; The Mary How Trust screening rooms and charity shop; The Card Centre, Storrington; and Cherilyn/Nisa Local, West Chiltington.

Spokeswoman Roanne Moore said: “The Mary How Trust Film Society was established in 1989 by a group of local film enthusiasts who wanted to bring great films into the heart of the community and raise money for the Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention.

“The society offers a quality-cinema experience with Dolby sound in a carpeted auditorium.

“It remains the only cinema for charity in West Sussex where 100 per cent of the net proceeds go to charity.

“The Mary How Trust aims to spot the early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through health screenings for which we invite donations based on your ability to pay.

“Donations, fundraising, grants, and gifts in wills sustain our service.

“Our supporters make a lasting difference, helping us to give people a healthier future.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/allo-allo-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534377



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/10-things-coming-up-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534357



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-students-stage-new-version-of-victor-hugo-classic-1-8533630



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/music-hall-delights-in-bognor-regis-1-8533598



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/rabbit-hole-is-drip-action-stage-challenge-1-8534385



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/lost-in-vagueness-in-brighton-1-8533556