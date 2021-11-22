Winter Wonderland coming to Lavant Primary School

Children and big kids alike will be able to enjoy such activities as visiting Santa at his grotto, a Christmas raffle, arts and craft stalls and many more.

Lavant Primary School, on West Stoke Road in Chichester, will be hosting their very own Winter Wonderland this year.

On Saturday, December 4, all manner of festive fun and cheer will be taking place on the school field.

Children and big kids alike will be able to enjoy such activities as visiting Santa at his grotto, a Christmas raffle, arts and craft stalls and many more.

Lavant Primary School on their Facebook page posted: “We’re so excited that we can hold our Christmas fair this year!

“It’s going to be a bit different, but in a GOOD way!

“All held outside we’d like to welcome to local village and friends and family living in and around Chichester to join us for this special event.

“Please do come along and join us to raise funds for the school and have fun.

“There will also be a special guest on the day!”