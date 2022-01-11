From events to walks, museums or soft play there is something for everyone.

The weather this weekend is set to start with fog on Saturday clearing in the afternoon and Sunday is set to be overcast with highs of 6 degrees.

Brick Wonders, Novium Museum, Chichester, until June 5

Old London Bridge is brought to life in Lego

Brick Wonders will transport you around the world to wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five. Relaxed SEN sessions are available, please see The Novium Museum’s website for details. Booking in advance is essential.

Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander Trail, Petworth Park

Join in the fun with Percy and his animal friends and give nature a helping hand until Sunday January 23, 10am – 3.30pm. Collect your trail from Visitor Reception. £2 per trail. Last purchase half an hour before closing.

Wassailing Day, Weald and Downland Museum, Chichester

Visitors to Weald and Downland Museum on Sunday, January 16, can watch traditional activities with a Wassailing theme between 11.30am and 3pm. Join a procession, with music, songs and short performances, from the market square to orchard for the wassail to ensure a good harvest. The word ‘Wassail’ comes from the Saxon, ‘Waes Hael’, which means ‘Good Health’. It was a toast at the feasting.

Bognor Regis Promenade

The promenade is Jjst over 2.7 miles in length and stretches from, Felpham to Aldwick . Along the prom, there are a number of concessions proving hot and cold food and drinks as well as those all important ice-creams and fish and chips. A lovely walk for the family.

Day pass at Butlin’s Bognor

The day pass grants you unlimited rides in our Traditional Fairground and Little Stars Fairground, access to our huge Splash Waterworld, featuring flumes, rapids, a wave pool and the world’s first Helter Skelter water slide, live daytime shows in our indoor Skyline Pavilion, access to our soft play areas, outdoor play areas and arcades and access to our bars and restaurants. To book, visit butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits

Kingley Vale, Nature Reserve, Chichester

Kingley Vale is known for its twisted and ancient yews and includes a grove of veteran trees which are among the oldest living things in Britain. Perfect for some fresh air.

Coultershaw Trust, Petworth

At Coultershaw you can watch the waterwheel drive the Beam Pump to produce an impressive water spout and learn how it was installed in the 1700s. Adults £3 and children go free.

Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World, Chichester Festival Theatre

Saturday and Sunday are the last days you can catch Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World, the adaption of Kate Pankhurst’s books by director Amy Hodge. There are still tickets available at cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world

Cowdray Ruins, Midhurst

The Cowdray Ruins are one of England’s most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe.

Aldingbourne Country Centre, Chichester