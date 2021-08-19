Goodwood Revival: Everything you need to know about the festival

Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion.

When is it?

Friday, September 17, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

Picture: Jayson Fong

Where is it?

Goodwood Motor Circuit, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PH

What is it?

A three-day September festival celebrating the halcyon days of motor racing with the accompanying glamour of 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

Over The Road - Picture: Amy Shore

Is there a dress code?

It isn't compulsory but guests are asked to dress in fashions from 1948 until 1966.

Not sure what to wear? Here is some tips on how to get the perfect vintage look

There will be judges going around during the weekend ready to judge the 'best dressed' at the event.

The new bridge over the track. Picture: Lis Watkins

What can I expect at the event?

There will be lots of races over the weekend including the RAC TT Celebration for GT cars, the St. Mary’s Trophy for touring cars, the Glover Trophy for F1 action and the glorious Sussex Trophy’s sportscars.

The Goodwood Trophy becomes the “Festival of Britain Trophy” for this year, but still features the same mix of pre- and post-war Grand Prix machines. The Freddie March Memorial Trophy will bring the event to an end with its sportscars of the 1950s on Sunday evening.

New this year is the John Whitmore Trophy, which will celebrate the mighty Mini Cooper with a 45-minute, two-driver race.

Car Boot Sale Picture: Tony Adamson

There is a homage to the classic high street, featuring Welligogs, What Katie Did, Mark Russell Leather and Celtic Tweed.

Book an appointment with Betty’s Salons presented by All Things Hair.

On the Sunday there will be a car boot sale featuring items donated by celebrities such as Annie Lennox.

What is Over The Road?

It is open from Thursday and is over the road from the motor circuit and features a funfair, outdoor cinema and Butlin's rock 'n' roll ballroom.

You do need a Revival ticket to access Over the Road on the day of your visit.

Picture: James Alexander Lyon

What's new for 2021?

The Make-Do and Mend area will showcase a host of restoration projects and, more importantly, how you can apply some of these methods in modern day life, it will feature Q&As, guest speakers and other surprises.

The 75th commemoration of the 1946 London Victory Parade will take place on Sunday only.

There is brand-new bridge at Madgwick Corner on the motor circuit.

This year the the Drivers’ Club will be open to the public

Can I bring a picnic? Will there be places to get food and drink?

Yes, you can bring your own picnic into the Revival and a reasonable amount of alcohol is permitted. Alcohol is not allowed in any of the Enclosures or Paddocks.

As well as Goodwood's Farmer, Butcher, Chef Restaurant at the Goodwood Hotel, there are other restaurants which can be pre-booked in advance including Richmond Lawn.

There will be catering stands throughout Goodwood Revival, with everything from sandwiches, burgers and pasties to street food and baked goods available.

Guests will never be far from a PG tips tea shed and there are well-stocked bars on site too.

Can I display my car?

You may be able to park your vehicle in the Revival Car Show, for tax-exempt or pre-66 vehicles. This car park is free to book, however will sell out in advance. If you own a pre-1966 vehicle, you can apply to display your car in our Hawthorn Parking area, located inside the Motor Circuit and on the Lavant Straight.

Is the event Covid secure?

On the website is says: 'Whilst we have been away, the team at Goodwood have been working hard to ensure our events remain safe and enjoyable for all of our visitors.

We continue to work closely with the Public Health England and UK Government advisory groups and will implement on-event precautions deemed necessary at the time of the event.

'We ask all guests at our events to follow national guidance and to adhere to Goodwood's Covid policy when attending, to ensure you and other visitors have a safe experience.'

Is there parking?

Yes. Parking is free and open from 7am each day. The parking is on grass fields so appropriate footwear is recommended. Overnight parking or camping is not permitted in any car park.

For motorcycles there is hard standing parking is available in car park A for customers arriving from the North and East, and car park C is for customers arriving from the West and South. Helmet storage is also available.

Parking on approach roads at any time will not be permitted.

Disabled parking -

On nearing the event, standard yellow road signs marked with a disabled symbol will direct you to a dedicated parking area in Car Park D, from where you can access the event through Gate 12. Please note that this car park is only available to blue badge holders.There are courtesy shuttles in all car parks to give assistance to those unable to walk to the event entrances. Electric and manual wheelchairs can be booked in advance from Shopmobility who are situated by the disabled parking in Car Park D (call 0300 500 8085 for details).

Are tickets still available?

Kids go free.