Special guest appearances confirmed Snow White in Worthing

Worthing Theatres have announced a number of special guest appearances for their 2017 pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Appearing on stage as one-off cameos alongside Chesney Hawkes, stars of CBeebies and the West End, will be radio presenter and Britain’s Got Talent star Guy Lloyd, Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, David Stevenson from The Apprentice, comedian Stephanie Laing and… taking a break from preparing presents, Father Christmas himself.

Show spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Making the first cameo appearance on Sunday 3 December at 6pm is Guy Lloyd, drive time radio presenter for Juice FM. His biggest moment in the spotlight arrived in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, when after waiting 14 hours he arrived on stage in a gold cat suit, an alter ego he called Vince Venus. He was buzzed out instantly after singing Queen’s I want to Break Free and since then the video has had 400k hits on Youtube.

“The official town crier for Worthing Bob Smytherman will be bursting onto the stage on Tuesday 5 December, 10.15am. Bob was Mayor of the Borough of Worthing from 2013-14, and is known as #coolmayor as his use of social media catapulted the mayoral role into the 21st century to a younger demographic. He has carried out a record number of civic duties and became the People’s Mayor with his friendly approachable manner.

“TV and business star David Stevenson joins the line-up on Wednesday 6 December, 7pm. David, who owned his own sports marketing company, joined the eleventh series of BBC1’s The Apprentice in 2015, where he survived Lord Sugar’s wraith until the eighth task. The 27-year-old most recently starred in Channel 5’s new reality TV show Make or Break with his partner Beth, set on a paradise island in Mexico with seven other couples.

“Goofy and peculiar, Stephanie Laing’s comedy is a mix of silliness and unusual observations, underpinned by a disarming honesty which makes her seem charmingly vulnerable. Stephanie started performing in April 2007 on the Scottish comedy circuit. She produced and performed shows at the Edinburgh Festival in 2014 and 2015, and has performed at The Stand, The Comedy Store, The Comedy Café and Crack Comedy among others. She was a finalist in the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2015. Stephanie will be making a guest appearance on Saturday 9 December, 6pm.

“Taking a break from all of the festive preparations, Father Christmas himself will be appearing on stage in the pantomime on Friday 15 December, 7pm, ahead of his special show at the Connaught Theatre Father Christmas Comes Up Trumps the following weekend.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 1st December 2017 until Monday 1st January 2018. Tickets are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online athttp://worthingtheatres.co.uk.”