Southampton's Mayflower promises sparkling autumn season in its newly-refurbished auditorium

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre is promising a sparkling autumn/winter season in its newly-refurbished auditorium.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Nelson said: "Mayflower Theatre’s Autumn/Winter season opened with Wicked on October 3rd running to 27 October. An ingenious and witty re-imagining of the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

"English National Ballet’s Manon tours outside of London for the first time in 30 years and it plays from 31 October – 3 November. The young and naïve Manon is torn between two lives: privilege and opulence with the wealthy Monsieur GM, or innocent love with the penniless student Des Grieux. Wanting it all will be her downfall. Aristocrats and beggars, courtesans and harlots fill the stage to take you from a gambling den in 18th-century Paris to a desolate Louisiana swamp, and share with you one of British ballet’s most dramatic stories.

"November starts with the world premiere tour of Benidorm Live which checks in at Southampton from 5-10 November. Starring Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and featuring Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott, the official world premiere of Derren Litten's smash-hit ITV comedy BENIDORM is set to bring sunshine and smiles to the UK and Ireland in the stage debut production of the hugely popular TV show.

"Welsh National Opera return to Mayflower Theatre for three compelling pieces from 21-24 November. The season includes a new version of War and Peace. The most popular and most performed opera in the world, Verdi’s La traviata and La Cenerentola Rossini’s colourful opera.

Following a record breaking UK and Ireland tour, the smash hit musical Shrek is back from 27 Nov – 8 Dec. Based on the story and characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this hilarious and spectacular production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

"Mayflower Theatre finishes the year with their magical pantomime, Dick Whittington from 15 December – 6 January. Join our hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness and becomes the Lord Mayor of London. The star cast includes soap legend Steve McFadden, singer, songwriter and actor Joe McElderry, funny man Bobby Davro, American singer, songwriter, actress and author Sheila Ferguson, pop and television star Suzanne Shaw and ultimate pantomime dame Andrew Ryan.

"Tickets for all these shows are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at mayflower.org.uk. Ovation Restaurant bookings: 02380 711833."

