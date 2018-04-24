Saxon Sussex Weekend in Worthing

Worthing Museum will be hosting its second Saxon Sussex Weekend on April 27-28, following the popularity of the previous event last year.

On Friday, April 27, they will be teaming up with the South Downs Society for a tour of the local Anglo-Saxon churches. Starting at the historic Sompting church at 9.30am, the tour will then be followed by a walk up the Adur valley to visit the beautiful churches at Botolphs & Coombes.

On Saturday, April 28, Worthing Museum will be welcoming the Gesithas Englishcan Anglo-Saxon society as well as the Weorod Living History Group to the museum for a series of lectures and demonstrations of life in early Saxon Sussex throughout the day. This will involve battle re-enactments, living history demonstrations and possibly even a burial…

James Sainsbury, archaeologist for Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, said: “The last Saxon Weekend was an astounding success so I’m particularly excited about our second event around these enigmatic settlers who founded Sussex and eventually England itself. It promises to be a fantastic weekend, covering everything from pagan burial practices to later churches like Sompting”

Both events are free of charge; all ages are welcome. For more information on Saxon Weekend, visit worthingmuseum.co.uk or call Worthing Museum on 01903 221448.

For other stories by Phil, see https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/west-sussex-date-for-kiki-dee-1-8471033

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/chichester-s-lear-with-ian-mckellen-to-get-cinema-screening-1-8471020

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/range-of-performers-at-bognor-regis-music-club-1-8471024

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/steyning-festival-tickets-go-on-sale-1-8470993

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/wonderland-show-explores-hollywood-characters-1-8470983

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/thriller-from-former-angmering-teacher-1-8470981