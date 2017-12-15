From The Wedding Singer to panto in Worthing!

Cassie Compton toured from February to October this year in The Wedding Singer – and loved every minute.

And then it was pretty much straight into rehearsals for panto in Worthing, for which she steps into the Snow White shoes.

“The Wedding Singer was so much fun. It was a dream role with a dream company, performing with the legend that is Ruth Madoc. It was an absolute dream, a wonderful company and a great fun show.”

Now the Christmas madness descends.

“I haven’t done a lot of panto really,” says Cassie. “Actually the last one I did was 2005 at London Zoo, the first panto to be put on at London Zoo and also the last panto to be put on at London Zoo!

“It was Dick Whittington with Sylvester McCoy as King Rat.

“They had a giant marquee. But actually the best thing was sitting having my lunch every day opposite the gorillas. I suppose I should say the best thing was the fantastic cast. But no, the best thing was having lunch with the gorillas!

“I don’t know why they haven’t done it again. From what I can remember, it was very busy and it was a good show. I don’t know.”

She’s back in panto again now, albeit in a rather more conventional setting.

“I have been fortunate to be working in other things at Christmas. I did a production of The Little Prince that went into the New Year.

“I have been busy, which has been good, but this year with The Wedding Singer finishing in October, this came up and it was an obvious thing to say yes.

“Why wouldn’t you say yes! I am Snow White! Who wouldn’t want to be Snow White for four weeks. I would like to be Snow White, Belle and Ariel.

“I would have taken any of the three. It is one of those things that at the age of 30, the 13-year-old girl inside me still is incredibly excited about. I am currently sitting here in the Snow White dress. It is just fantastic!”

Speaking before rehearsals began, Cassie added: “I know she has got to be lovable and charming, but I do think she has also got to have a bit of resilience about her.

“There is a danger in the female Disney characters or pantomime characters that it is too easy just to play them as sweet,

“But I think Snow White has got to have a bit of that resilience to her… and just a bit of edge.

“I have got a bit of a rock song to sing which should be good for that!”

Cassie’s previous roles include the lead in American Pyscho opposite Matt Smith at the Almeida: and the in West End: Eponine in Les Miserables, Nessarose in Wicked, Elizabeth (lead singer) in Dirty Dancing and Kate in Spinach.

Tickets on 01903 206206 and www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.