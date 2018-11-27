Celebration of the 20th anniversary of the famous Worthing-based Men Behaving Badly episode!

Worthing will celebrate all things Men Behaving Badly as the 20th anniversary approaches of the show’s Worthing-based episode.

Badlyfest will take place at the Dome from 7.30pm on December 5 and looks likely to become an annual event.

Spokesman Kevin Newman said: “If taking home a urinal from your pub, turning a condom machine into a cheese dispenser and sampling a ‘complimentary gherkin’ mean anything to you, then the chances are that you probably once watched the hit 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly. Or you’re just very strange.

“In honour of the 20th anniversary of the Worthing-based penultimate episode of the BBC sitcom Gary In Love being aired, The Dome Theatre, Worthing and history events company All-Inclusive History are delighted to announce the first ever Badlyfest this December– an evening of celebration of all things Men Behaving Badly.”

The sitcom’s creator and writer, Simon Nye (The Durrells, Is it Legal?, Flushed Away, Just William) will be on stage to answer questions from interviewer Kevin Newman and those attending at 8pm before a viewing of Gary In Love at 9.30.

“Audience members will be able to book their Worthing Behaving Badly walking tour, following the sites and hearing the stories of the Worthing episode, including the now demolished Groyne View Hotel and discover where they can enjoy a high-quality Worthing Men Behaving Badly-themed dining experience.

“Lager in a barbecue will of course be on hand and anyone attending in 90s period dress (bad grey suit and terrible ties/curtain hairstyle) will indeed be awarded their very own complimentary gherkin.”

Tickets for Badlyfest cost £12.50 and are available from the Dome Box office or via the Dome website. For more details of the walking tour, contact info@allinclusivehistory.org or call 07504 863867.

Award-winning Sussex poet Robin Houghton to share her work in Chichester



The Magnard Ensemble perform in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!



The Little Unsaid head to Shoreham on back of compilation album









Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres



Different line-up as Show of Hands play Portsmouth and Brighton gigs