Solent Male Voice Choir in hospice fundraiser

Solent Male Voice Choir returns to concert action on Saturday, April 28 at Southbourne to raise funds for the St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester Dreambuilding project.

Spokesman David Stretton said: “A whacking 86 per cent of the £15.5 million building cost has been raised and the framework of the new £15.5m hospice is rising too at the top end of Walton Lane, Bosham.

“Fundraisers are anticipating a completion date in January next year.”

Hospice spokeswoman Chloe Neilson-Hopkins recalled that the project began four years ago so that the hospice could have a “dream building – the modern infrastructure and space to support the growing number of people in need of our care and support.”

Solent MVC is hoping to buy a few bricks with its concert along the A27 at St John’s Church, Southbourne.”

Tickets are £7, including a glass of wine, on the door and it’s a 7.30pm start.

David added: “There will be songs by Cole Porter and Jerome Kern, the popular American Trilogy and Leonard Cohen’s iconic Hallelujah.

“Appearing with us will be the a cappella attraction known as The Raw and demonstrating some fine musicality.

“Solent MVC began life as Portsmouth Post Office Choir in 1961 when head office workers sang as they sorted. Today it numbers 32 enthusiastic singers under the direction of conductor Geoff Porter.

“Its accompanist is 23-year-old Chichester University graduate Mike Winter.

“In recent years it has sung at the Royal Albert Hall in a festival with 16 other choirs from all over the world,in concerts in Devon and Wales and in the autumn will be singing at St Andrew’s Church, West Tarring where Mike is resident director of music.

Solent Male Voice Choir draws its members from Emsworth, Havant and Portsmouth and is based at The Pallant Centre,Havant, rehearsing Tuesday evenings.

