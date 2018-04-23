Range of performers at Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, April 28 at 7pm will be organised by club member Rebecca Grove.

It will take the form of a Members’ Musical Evening comprising vocal and instrumental items performed by club members.

Those taking part include singers Alison Blenkinsop, Jenny Chislet, Rebecca Grove, Barbara Leech, John Luck, Michael Nott, Stephanie Peat, Joanna Wright and John Wyatt. John McSweeny will perform on the clarinet and Mike Compton on the oboe. Piano accompaniment and solos will be played by Pauline Hastings, Rex Latter, Alison Blenkinsop, Chris Coote and Sylvia Rota.

Music Club chairman Chris Coote said: “Our Music Club is unusual in that we hold members evenings during the year when club members can perform to a sympathetic audience, and I am pleased that Rebecca Grove has put together a varied programme for us. Some members will be performing at the club for the first time and we hope very much that they will enjoy the experience”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road.

Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students.

New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276) and Helen Woods (01243 861620).

