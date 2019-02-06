Members' musical evening at Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, February 9 at 7pm is being organised by club secretary Helen Woods.

It will take the form of a members’ musical evening comprising vocal and instrumental items performed by club members.

Those taking part are singers Jenny Chislett, Rebecca Grove, John Luck, Michael Nott, Stephanie Peat, Angela Stephens and Joanna Wright, with pianists Alison Blenkinsop, Chris Coote, Pauline Hastings, Jack Izatt and Rex Latter. Peter Rogers will play guitar and Rosemary Osmon will play both recorder and piano.

Composers represented include Mendelssohn, Debussy, Villa Lobos, Edward German, Eris Coates and Michel Legrand.

Music club chairman Chris Coote said: “Our music club is unusual in that we hold members’ evenings during the year when club members can perform to a sympathetic audience, and I am pleased that Helen Woods has put together such a varied programme for us. Some members will be performing at the club for the first time and we hope very much that they will enjoy the experience.”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.



